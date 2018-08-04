Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

Shares of Schlumberger opened at $65.89 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

