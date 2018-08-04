Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.41 Million Stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 316,700 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 1.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Cameco opened at $11.17 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 1.09. Cameco Corp has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.80 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

