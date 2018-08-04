Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,171,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193,453 shares during the quarter. Goldcorp makes up 2.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Goldcorp worth $43,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldcorp by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Goldcorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,620,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,489,000 after buying an additional 511,860 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $5,042,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $19,927,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goldcorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,461,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,712,000 after buying an additional 281,089 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldcorp alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GG. TheStreet cut Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goldcorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE GG opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Goldcorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.54 million. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Goldcorp Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.