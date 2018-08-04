SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 53.7% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.2% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $158.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $137.17 and a twelve month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $20,897,421.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,210.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $500,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,984 shares of company stock valued at $37,231,290. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.