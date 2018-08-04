Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give ENI (ENI) a €19.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.65 ($21.94).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at €16.20 ($19.06) on Wednesday. ENI has a twelve month low of €12.94 ($15.22) and a twelve month high of €15.44 ($18.16).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.