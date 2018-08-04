Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ SAL remained flat at $$43.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $51.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director Michael D. Gordon sold 882 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $38,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,882 shares of company stock valued at $126,832. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,287 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.