Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sailpoint Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1660430196186 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies traded down $0.23, reaching $25.25, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 383,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,104. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 631.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 20,479,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $443,579,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,924,816 shares of company stock worth $455,073,323.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

