Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

News coverage about Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Safety Insurance Group earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.8290487594946 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.61. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $95.20.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFT. BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $176,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

