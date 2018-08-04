Sabal Trust CO Has $23.87 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,081.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,915 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $65.93 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Bank of America increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,157 shares of company stock worth $23,925,629. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

