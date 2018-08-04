S & U (SUS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of S & U (LON:SUS) in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Get S & U alerts:

Shares of S & U traded down GBX 15 ($0.20), reaching GBX 2,500 ($32.85), during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877. S & U has a 1-year low of GBX 1,870 ($24.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,444 ($32.11).

S&U plc provides consumer credit and motor finance services in the United Kingdom. It also sells motor finance insurance products. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for S & U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.