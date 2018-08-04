Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA) Stake Lifted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A were worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.35%. analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.28%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

