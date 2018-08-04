RPM International Inc. (RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.80. RPM International also posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). RPM International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPM. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on RPM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Northcoast Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of RPM International traded up $0.12, hitting $64.10, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 668,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,518. RPM International has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

In other RPM International news, Director John M. Ballbach acquired 8,100 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.12 per share, with a total value of $503,172.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,172. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $258,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,318.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in RPM International in the first quarter worth approximately $53,005,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $47,317,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 724,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in RPM International by 102.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 455,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 451,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

