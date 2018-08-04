Royalties Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (XRY)

Royalties (CURRENCY:XRY) traded down 38.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Royalties has traded down 61.9% against the dollar. One Royalties coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royalties has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $257.00 worth of Royalties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Royalties Coin Profile

Royalties’ total supply is 18,446,748,239 coins. Royalties’ official Twitter account is @RoyaltiesGroup . Royalties’ official website is xry.io

Royalties Coin Trading

Royalties can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royalties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royalties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royalties using one of the exchanges listed above.

