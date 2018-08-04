Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (LON:RDSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,598 ($34.13) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 12 month low of GBX 2,037 ($26.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,617 ($34.38).

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDSB. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B in a report on Friday, June 29th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B from GBX 2,750 ($36.13) to GBX 2,900 ($38.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.42) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,724.74 ($35.80).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

