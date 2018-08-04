Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sell” Rating for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMX. ValuEngine cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

