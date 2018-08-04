Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for Orange (ORA)

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORA. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.20 ($22.59) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.14 ($20.16).

Orange opened at €14.03 ($16.51) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

