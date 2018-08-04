Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Prudential Financial (PRU)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $122.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $99.42. 1,854,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,622. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $92.05 and a 12 month high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,023,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,536,000 after buying an additional 251,240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 31,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

