Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for B&G Foods (BGS)

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BGS. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

B&G Foods opened at $31.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.47.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $388.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deann L. Brunts acquired 2,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $52,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in B&G Foods by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in B&G Foods by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in B&G Foods by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

