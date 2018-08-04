Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter.

PIO opened at $25.61 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

