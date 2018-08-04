Royal Bank of Canada Has $711,000 Position in Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 627.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other news, insider David Phillip Stasse sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $507,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 59.08%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

