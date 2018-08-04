Royal Bank of Canada Buys 4,174 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $57.60 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.27.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $53,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald N. Giddiens sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $732,852.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

