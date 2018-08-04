Royal Bank of Canada Boosts WestJet Airlines (WJA) Price Target to C$18.00

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$27.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.15.

Get WestJet Airlines alerts:

Shares of WestJet Airlines stock opened at C$17.39 on Wednesday. WestJet Airlines has a 12 month low of C$16.82 and a 12 month high of C$28.00.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.03). WestJet Airlines had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.