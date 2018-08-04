Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Price Target to $105.00

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

DATA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tableau Software Inc Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tableau Software Inc Class A to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a sell rating on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tableau Software Inc Class A to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software Inc Class A has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.09.

Shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A traded down $7.32, reaching $102.84, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,613. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.92. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $112.42.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Elissa Fink sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 130,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel John Miller sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,531,629.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,454,486.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 988,061 shares of company stock worth $91,526,607 in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Inc Class A Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

