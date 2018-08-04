Roth Capital Trims XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (XOXO) Target Price to $26.00

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis lifted their price objective on XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley upgraded XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $725.55 million, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86.

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million. analysts predict that XO Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOXO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $2,097,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About XO Group, Inc. Common Stock

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

