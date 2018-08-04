Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Identiv (INVE)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 67,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Identiv stock. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Identiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

