Rostelecom OJSC common stock (ROSYY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rostelecom OJSC common stock (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Rostelecom OJSC common stock traded up $0.55, reaching $7.28, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919. Rostelecom OJSC common stock has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Rostelecom OJSC common stock (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Long-Distance and International Telecommunications Rostelecom operates as a national telecommunications company in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

