Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Roper Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.50.

NYSE ROP opened at $295.04 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $227.31 and a 52 week high of $312.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.86, for a total transaction of $893,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,358.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.00 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,238,000 after acquiring an additional 135,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,026,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,768,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,593,000 after acquiring an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

