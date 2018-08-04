Roper Technologies (ROP) PT Raised to $330.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Argus from $295.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

ROP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of ROP opened at $295.04 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $227.31 and a 1 year high of $312.38. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.00 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $2,751,193 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

