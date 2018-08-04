Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $14.54. 52,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,429. Rolls-Royce has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.
Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.