Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $14.54. 52,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,429. Rolls-Royce has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 403.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,905 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Rolls-Royce were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

