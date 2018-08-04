Rolando B. Rodriguez Sells 4,125 Shares of Marcus Corp (MCS) Stock

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $159,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MCS opened at $37.40 on Friday. Marcus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Marcus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.52 million. equities analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 60.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “$33.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

