Rocket Pool Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00008165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014212 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00378273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00196218 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000189 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000794 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,919,753 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

