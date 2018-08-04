Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.36, for a total transaction of $9,876,303.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,968,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $3,707,397.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,611,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,308 shares of company stock worth $77,491,336. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA opened at $252.10 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $152.91 and a 52-week high of $269.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.62.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

