Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 12,779.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 763,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 757,158 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index during the first quarter worth approximately $6,858,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,010,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,998,000 after purchasing an additional 284,522 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,847,000 after purchasing an additional 277,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index in the 1st quarter valued at $28,942,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value Index alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value Index has a fifty-two week low of $112.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.6299 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.