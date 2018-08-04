Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $448,000 in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,285,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,915 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,261,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,893 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,031,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 683,871 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,171,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after purchasing an additional 580,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,825,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,910,000 after purchasing an additional 541,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Macquarie raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In other news, Director John C. G. Oleary acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,886.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TechnipFMC opened at $31.21 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

