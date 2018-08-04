Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $645,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $134,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $352.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.44.

Lockheed Martin opened at $320.55 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $291.52 and a 52-week high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.