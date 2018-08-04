Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aptiv (APTV)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen set a $112.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.24.

Shares of Aptiv opened at $98.45 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Aptiv has a one year low of $76.24 and a one year high of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Aptiv had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

