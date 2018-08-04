RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd A. Combs purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,726.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 6th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Shares of JPM opened at $117.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $396.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

