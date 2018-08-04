Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing therapeutic products to treat inflammatory, gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which is under development for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RTTR. ValuEngine raised Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. 37,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,513. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). equities analysts forecast that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

