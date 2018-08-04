Rite Aid (RAD) Trading Down 6%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.89. 11,889,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 18,730,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Rite Aid had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $16,818,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,310,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after buying an additional 9,213,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 3,323.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,437,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 5,278,592 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 14.3% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,806,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,595,000 after buying an additional 2,349,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 2,317,699 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

