Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Trading Up 5.6%

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 1,266,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,484,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Riot Blockchain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.49.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2,726.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. equities analysts predict that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at $7,042,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at $2,704,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

