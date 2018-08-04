Rio Tinto (RIO) Given a GBX 4,880 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) received a GBX 4,880 ($64.12) price target from stock analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($51.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.50) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,150 ($67.67) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,221.11 ($55.46).

LON RIO opened at GBX 3,992 ($52.45) on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.53).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,247 ($55.80), for a total transaction of £202,114.73 ($265,556.08).

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

