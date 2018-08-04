Rightmove (RMV) Lowered to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have GBX 4,100 ($53.87) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 4,150 ($54.53).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 4,020 ($52.82) to GBX 4,050 ($53.21) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.38) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Peel Hunt downgraded Rightmove to a reduce rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.81) to GBX 4,700 ($61.75) in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($80.80) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,538.31 ($59.63).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 4,862 ($63.88) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 3,846 ($50.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,595 ($60.37).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

