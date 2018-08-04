Richard P. Valencia Purchases 1,754 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Richard P. Valencia purchased 1,754 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,989. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tandem Diabetes Care traded up $1.64, hitting $33.03, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 7,436,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,307. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.02. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.