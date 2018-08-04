Richard P. Valencia Purchases 1,754 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Richard P. Valencia purchased 1,754 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,989. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care traded up $1.64, hitting $33.03, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 7,436,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,307. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.02. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $23,482,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 714,273.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,250,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,961 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 475.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,720,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,382 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9,750.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,970,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $6,678,000. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.