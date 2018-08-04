Rhoen Klinikum (RHK) PT Set at €22.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) received a €22.00 ($25.88) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($29.65) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €29.15 ($34.29) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.99 ($29.39).

Rhoen Klinikum opened at €25.96 ($30.54) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Rhoen Klinikum has a fifty-two week low of €25.08 ($29.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.12 ($37.79).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurological disorders, oncology, pneumology, orthopedic, accident, and surgeries; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

