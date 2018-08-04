RevolutionVR (RVR) One Day Volume Hits $117,568.00

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One RevolutionVR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and CoinExchange. RevolutionVR has a market cap of $9.38 million and $117,568.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RevolutionVR has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.01046329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003950 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004930 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001536 BTC.

RevolutionVR Profile

RevolutionVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

