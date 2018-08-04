Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Riot Blockchain and Nymox Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riot Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.41%. Given Riot Blockchain’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riot Blockchain is more favorable than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain -2,726.37% -125.99% -97.12% Nymox Pharmaceutical -4,471.04% N/A -1,053.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 548.41 -$19.84 million ($2.71) -2.52 Nymox Pharmaceutical $220,000.00 842.55 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

Nymox Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Riot Blockchain.

Risk & Volatility

Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Riot Blockchain beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

