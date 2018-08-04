Reviewing Nevro (NVRO) and Cryolife (CRY)

Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) and Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of Cryolife shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Cryolife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Nevro and Cryolife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 0 4 6 0 2.60 Cryolife 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nevro currently has a consensus target price of $84.56, suggesting a potential upside of 43.46%. Cryolife has a consensus target price of $25.83, suggesting a potential downside of 13.46%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Cryolife.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Cryolife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -11.53% -16.32% -9.07% Cryolife -1.15% 4.55% 2.50%

Volatility and Risk

Nevro has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cryolife has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nevro and Cryolife’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $326.67 million 5.41 -$36.65 million ($1.25) -47.15 Cryolife $189.70 million 5.76 $3.70 million $0.40 74.63

Cryolife has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cryolife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cryolife beats Nevro on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser consoles, related service and maintenance, and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina. In addition, it distributes E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft systems for the surgical and endovascular treatment; E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac, a stent graft used to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, as well as aneurysmal iliac side branches; E-vita THORACIC 3G is a stent graft system for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system for the endovascular treatment. Further, the company offers vascular preservation services; and synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare industries, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

