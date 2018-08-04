Reviewing Insys Therapeutics (INSY) & Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INSY) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Insys Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.9% of Insys Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Insys Therapeutics and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insys Therapeutics $140.69 million 3.29 -$228.01 million ($0.49) -12.80 Eagle Pharmaceuticals $236.71 million 4.87 $51.94 million $3.37 23.06

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Insys Therapeutics. Insys Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Insys Therapeutics and Eagle Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insys Therapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Insys Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.05%. Given Insys Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Insys Therapeutics is more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Insys Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insys Therapeutics and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insys Therapeutics -188.01% -43.27% -17.51% Eagle Pharmaceuticals 15.32% 21.89% 15.09%

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Insys Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. It is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, which has completed pediatric study for the treatment of pediatric epilepsy; has completed Phase II study to treat west syndrome; and is in Phase II study for the treatment of childhood absence epilepsy, as well as Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray that has completed Phase III study to treat acute pain. In addition, the company is developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution for the treatment of prader willi; Buprenorphine/Naloxone Sublingual Spray to treat opioid dependence; and Naloxone Nasal Spray for the treatment of opioid antagonist. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). Its product candidates includes include EP-3101, (bendamustine ready-to-dilute) for CLL and indolent B-cell NHL; EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

