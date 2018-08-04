Reviewing Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) & CoreSite Realty (COR)

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: CORR) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and CoreSite Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 CoreSite Realty 0 6 11 0 2.65

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.82%. CoreSite Realty has a consensus price target of $118.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given CoreSite Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreSite Realty is more favorable than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and CoreSite Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corenergy Infrastructure Trust $88.75 million 5.09 $32.60 million $3.81 9.96 CoreSite Realty $481.82 million 8.17 $74.85 million $4.52 25.29

CoreSite Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and CoreSite Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 37.00% 9.34% 5.06% CoreSite Realty 15.23% 19.09% 4.87%

Volatility and Risk

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CoreSite Realty pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats Corenergy Infrastructure Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,250 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options ? all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

