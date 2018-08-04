Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Shares Down 9.7% After Earnings Miss

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) was down 9.7% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 918,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 320,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.68% and a negative net margin of 33,807.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

In related news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $86,938.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 242,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after purchasing an additional 476,209 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,835,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,025,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

